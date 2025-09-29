Shares

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, through the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), is hosting the Kenya Coast Tourism Investment Conference 2025 (KCTIC 2025) today, September 29, at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa. The conference, themed “Unlocking the Future of Coastal Tourism Investments,” aims to position Kenya’s coastline as a premier global destination for both tourism and investment.

The high-level forum has brought together government officials, local and international investors, and key tourism stakeholders. The event is designed to showcase “bankable investment opportunities,” facilitate strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable development in the region.

Speaking at the opening, Hon. Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, highlighted the government’s commitment to making tourism a driver of economic growth. She noted that the conference builds on the momentum from a previous forum in Diani, which provided a platform for dialogue and strategic planning.

“The Coast accounts for nearly 60 per cent of all international leisure arrivals,” said CS Miano, adding that coastal tourism generates over KES 100 billion annually and supports hundreds of thousands of livelihoods.

The conference features a dedicated Deal Room to facilitate one-on-one meetings between investors and project owners. This will enable direct engagement on a wide range of ventures, including luxury resorts, eco-lodges, marine experiences, and real estate-linked hospitality projects.

Key highlights of KCTIC 2025 include:

The presentation of the Kenya Coast Tourism Investment Prospectus, which outlines a pipeline of investment-ready projects.

Discussions on government policies and incentives for investors.

A showcase exhibition featuring products and innovations from various stakeholders.

Networking opportunities with more than 150 participants, including over 50 international investors.

The conference is a precursor to the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2025, which is scheduled for October 1-3.