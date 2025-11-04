Shares

Kenya is launching a strategic push to capture a larger share of the lucrative UK and European tourism markets by participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, running from November 4th to 6th, 2025.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, along with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), is leading a delegation of over 30 travel trade members at the premier global tourism event at ExCeL London. The nation is leveraging enhanced air links and tourism product diversification to anchor its engagement with these key markets.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who heads the Kenyan delegation, emphasized the crucial role of the United Kingdom.

“The UK has consistently demonstrated confidence in Kenya as a destination of choice and our presence at WTM London signals our commitment to deepening this partnership,” CS Miano stated.

The UK remains the country’s largest European source market, delivering 180,639 visitors in 2024. The strategy for this year focuses on showcasing Kenya’s evolution into a year-round, multi-dimensional destination that extends far beyond the traditional safari narrative.

The delegation’s mission supports Kenya’s national target of achieving 2.8 million international visitors by the close of 2025, an increase from 2.4 million arrivals last year. This focus is reinforced by the massive UK outbound travel market, which saw residents make a record 94.6 million trips abroad in 2024.

“Europe contributed 28.1% of our international arrivals last year, and the UK forms the backbone of this critical market,” CS Miano noted. She added that British travelers typically have higher per-capita spending and longer stays, maximizing economic impact. “Our strategy focuses on converting this quality market into volume growth through enhanced connectivity and diversified product offerings.”

Aviation expansion is a key component of this strategy. The launch of Kenya Airways direct flights to London Gatwick in July increased the airline’s London frequency to 10 weekly flights. This dual-gateway approach, utilizing both Heathrow and Gatwick, provides British travelers with enhanced flexibility and strengthens Kenya’s competitive position.

KTB Acting CEO Allan Njoroge confirmed the delegation would prioritize strategic partnerships with UK tour operators and travel agents. They aim to promote Kenya’s expanded portfolio, building on momentum from the Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2025, and specifically targeting UK demand for conservation experiences, wellness tourism, and cultural immersion.

WTM London is one of the three most influential travel trade fairs globally, bringing together nearly 4,150 exhibitors and over 46,000 attendees.