Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has officially launched direct flights from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW). The inaugural flight, KQ 108, departed Nairobi on June 2 evening at 23:45 EAT.

This addition increases Kenya Airways’ London frequency to 10 weekly flights, offering passengers choice for travel to and from the UK. Gatwick Airport now serves as Kenya Airways’ second entry point into London, complementing the existing services to Heathrow Airport (LHR).

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the new route. “This inaugural flight to Gatwick is not just about adding a new destination; it’s about opening more doors for trade, tourism, education, and strengthening the vital connections between Kenya and the UK.”

The new Gatwick service will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with flights departing Nairobi at night.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Ms Rebecca Miano, stated that the Nairobi-Gatwick service will enable Kenya to significantly grow visitor numbers, diversify its tourism products, and scale up multi-destination travel across the country.

“These developments will deliver tangible benefits to our hoteliers, tour operators, and entrepreneurs in the broader travel ecosystem across the country. The ripple effects will be felt in employment, income generation, and in the continued diversification of our tourism economy.” She said.

Gatwick Airport, located 47.5 kilometers south of Central London, offers a gateway for travelers from the Southeast and South of England. Passengers flying from Gatwick will benefit from connections to Kenya Airways’ extensive network via its Nairobi hub.

Tickets for the new Nairobi-Gatwick route can be bought through kenya-airways.com, travel agents, and online travel agents (OTAs).

Flight Schedule for Nairobi-Gatwick Route (KQ 108/109)