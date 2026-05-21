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Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) in Kenya, in partnership with Emerging Leaders, has launched a transformative initiative supporting more than 3,000 young people across the country.

The six-month economic inclusion programme, titled Uwezo Kwa Vijana (Skills for Youth), was rolled out in January 2026. It is specifically designed to empower individuals from vulnerable communities by equipping them with practical business acumen, robust financial literacy, and viable income-generating pathways.

Rather than relying on abstract theories, Uwezo Kwa Vijana utilizes a highly practical, action-oriented curriculum. The training is built around three core pillars designed to take participants from personal growth to business launch:

Lead Yourself: Focuses on foundational personal development, building the confidence, resilience, and leadership skills necessary to navigate the business world.

Lead Your Finances: Delivers essential financial literacy, teaching participants the discipline of budgeting, savings management, and strategic income planning.

Lead Your Project: Walks future entrepreneurs through the mechanics of identifying viable business ideas, drafting actionable project plans, and securing strategic partnerships.

To ensure the lessons stick, the programme moves beyond the traditional classroom. Participants are organized into small, peer-led hubs that act as localized support networks for ongoing mentorship. Additionally, regular Café sessions are held to review project milestones, troubleshoot operational challenges, and encourage cross-collaboration among peers.

CCBA has established strict benchmarks to ensure opportunities reach those who need them most:

60% Female Representation: Over 1,800 of the total beneficiaries are young women.

Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs): At least 5% of the program’s footprint is dedicated to empowering PWDs.

More than half of the program’s graduates are projected to establish ventures within the retail, services, and recycling sectors. By embedding themselves in these fields, the youth will not only secure reliable income streams for their households but will also strengthen local value chains and contribute to circular economy efforts.

Commenting on the rollout, Eric Githua, CCBA in Kenya’s Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director, emphasized that the initiative is an extension of the company’s commitment to sustainable business.

“We are focused on supporting youth with practical skills that can help unlock economic opportunity,” said Githua. “By working with partners and communities, we aim to help enable pathways to income generation that create value for individuals, families, and local economies over time.”

Currently operational in Nairobi and Nakuru counties, the programme is already eyeing expansion into Makueni and Kisii counties to scale its impact.