The 2nd Edition of the Magical Kenya Mountain & Trail Series in Kakamega forest by Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has kicked off.

KTB is repositioning the western tourism circuit as a key adventure destination in Kenya, spotlighting its unexplored landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and natural attractions.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei said the move was in line with Kenya’s strategy to diversify tourism offerings.

Dubbed the Magharibi Trail Series, the multi-sport adventure runs from May 29th to 1st June. It will take participants across the scenic landscapes of Kakamega, Siaya, and Homa Bay counties. It is an immersive three-day expedition combining hiking, cycling, and cultural experiences.

“The Magharibi Trails will showcase the extraordinary biodiversity and cultural richness of what Western Kenya offers to global adventure seekers. In choosing Kakamega Forest as our starting point, we are highlighting Kenya’s only tropical rainforest and remaining remnant of the ancient Guineo-Congolian rainforest, a biodiversity hotspot that represents our commitment to sustainable adventure tourism,” said Chepkemei.

She added,” We are excited to have a host of activities that will showcase this circuit in a much more experiential and immersive way, allowing visitors to connect deeply with both the natural landscape and cultural heritage of these remarkable counties.”

The trail series features specialized routes for both hikers and cyclists, where participants will traverse the iconic Buyangu Hills and Isiukhu Falls in Kakamega Forest. It continues to the shores of Lake Victoria in Siaya County, and culminating with an exploration of Rusinga Island in Homa Bay County on May 31, where they will experience the rich cultural heritage of the Suba people.

At least 40 hikers and cyclists will participate in the event that combines adventure sports with environmental conservation through tree-planting initiatives.

Highlighting the global shift in travel preferences, Chepkemei further emphasized the economic significance of adventure tourism, with Africa’s adventure tourism industry projected to be worth USD 18.4 billion by the end of 2025. She noted that the trail series adds substantial value to Kenya’s tourism portfolio, aligning with Kenya’s target of attracting 200,000 adventure tourists in the next five years.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift where travellers increasingly seek destinations that offer both physical challenges and meaningful cultural connections,” Chepkemei remarked. “Kenya’s diverse topography and rich cultural tapestry position us perfectly to capitalize on this trend.”

The Magharibi Trails form part of KTB’s adventure tourism strategy following the successful launch of the Magical Kenya Adventure Brand at ITB Berlin earlier this year. The initiative comes as Kenya looks to welcome 3 million visitors by year-end.

The event is the second in a series of six editions planned throughout 2025, following the successful Heritage Trails and Tinderet-Barngetuny Mountain Run held in January. The initiative is a collaborative effort between KTB, Athletics Kenya and Kenya Wildlife Service, with support from various stakeholders.

Upcoming editions will feature the Aberdares Trails in June, Mt. Kenya Trails in August/September, Central Rift Trails in November, and Mt. Elgon Mountain Run in December 2025.