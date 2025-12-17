Shares

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has officially signed on as the conservation partner for the Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (GCTDF 2026). The forum, scheduled for March 2–6, 2026, will be hosted across the capital and the Silicon Savannah of Konza Technopolis.

Operating under the theme “Technology in Service of Nature,” the event aims to bridge the gap between traditional field ranger tactics and cutting-edge digital solutions.

The GCTDF 2026 will serve as a high-stakes testing ground. Attendees will witness live demonstrations of:

Drone Surveillance: Real-time monitoring for anti-poaching and habitat health.

AI and Data Analytics: Using machine learning to predict animal movements and human-wildlife conflict zones.

Satellite & GIS Mapping: Precision tracking of ecosystem shifts and resource management.

Rather than importing solutions that may not fit the local context, GCTDF 2026 brings together local community leaders, youth, and global technologists to ensure that tools are ethical and community-centered.

The five-day event will feature:

Interactive Expo Booths: Showcasing the latest in sensor technology and hardware.

Workshops & Poster Sessions: Highlighting research from global conservationists and data scientists.

Open-Source Impact: All session data and project results will be shared openly to ensure conservationists worldwide can benefit from the findings.

The Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (2–6 March 2026) is an Africa anchored event bringing together conservationists, technologists, data scientists, community leaders, policymakers, and youth.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) manages National Parks, protects wildlife resources, undertakes research, enforces wildlife laws, provides policy advice to Government, and works closely with communities and landowners to strengthen conservation and support peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife.