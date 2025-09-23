In a move to commemorate World Tourism Day, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced free entry for all citizens to national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27th, 2025. This initiative is a part of the country’s efforts to align with this year’s global theme, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.
World Tourism Day is an international observance celebrated annually on September 27th. It was established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1980 to raise awareness about the immense social, cultural, political, and economic value of tourism. The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on September 27, 1970, which is considered a landmark event in the history of global tourism.
This year’s theme, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, highlights the sector’s crucial role in driving positive change for communities, conservation, and the economy. The Kenyan government’s decision to offer free park access directly supports this message by encouraging citizens to connect with their country’s natural heritage and deepen their commitment to conservation.
All Kenyans are invited to take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of their parks and sanctuaries.