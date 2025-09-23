Shares

In a move to commemorate World Tourism Day, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced free entry for all citizens to national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27th, 2025. This initiative is a part of the country’s efforts to align with this year’s global theme, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.

World Tourism Day is an international observance celebrated annually on September 27th. It was established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1980 to raise awareness about the immense social, cultural, political, and economic value of tourism. The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on September 27, 1970, which is considered a landmark event in the history of global tourism.

This year’s theme, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, highlights the sector’s crucial role in driving positive change for communities, conservation, and the economy. The Kenyan government’s decision to offer free park access directly supports this message by encouraging citizens to connect with their country’s natural heritage and deepen their commitment to conservation.

All Kenyans are invited to take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of their parks and sanctuaries.

Some of Kenya’s most memorable national parks are:

  • Maasai Mara National Reserve: Located in southwestern Kenya, the Maasai Mara is arguably the most famous park. It is a vast savanna wilderness known for its incredible density of wildlife, including the “Big Five” (lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and buffalo). It is most famous for the Great Migration, an annual spectacle where millions of wildebeest and zebra traverse its plains, often crossing the crocodile-filled Mara River.
  • Amboseli National Park: Situated in southern Kenya, Amboseli is celebrated for its large elephant herds and the stunning, iconic backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak. The park’s ecosystem includes open plains, acacia woodlands, and swamps, which attract a wide variety of animals, making for spectacular photographic opportunities.
  • Tsavo National Parks: As Kenya’s largest national park, Tsavo is divided into two parts: Tsavo East and Tsavo West. Tsavo East is known for its vast, flat, and arid plains, where you can spot large herds of elephants rolling in the red dust. Tsavo West is more mountainous and wetter, featuring volcanic landscapes, the Mzima Springs—a series of crystal-clear pools—and rich wildlife, including rhinos.
  • Nairobi National Park: Uniquely, this park is located just a few kilometers from the center of Nairobi, the capital city. It is the only national park in the world that borders a capital city, offering a surreal experience of spotting lions, giraffes, zebras, and even rhinos with the city skyline in the background.
  • Mount Kenya National Park: This park protects the environment surrounding Mount Kenya, Africa’s second-highest peak. The park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rugged, glaciated peaks and unique alpine flora. It’s a popular destination for hikers and climbers, offering a different kind of safari experience away from the traditional savanna.
  • Lake Nakuru National Park: Famous as a birdwatcher’s paradise, this park is centered around Lake Nakuru, a soda lake often dotted with thousands of flamingos, creating a spectacular pink spectacle. The park is also a sanctuary for black and white rhinos, as well as lions, leopards, and other wildlife.