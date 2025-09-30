Shares

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has officially announced the implementation of its new conservation fee structure for entry into all National Parks, Reserves, and Sanctuaries, with the changes set to take effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The revised park fees are anchored in The Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025 (Legal Notice No. 160 of 2025), which were approved by the Parliament of Kenya on September 25, 2025.

KWS Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, issued assurances to local and international visitors, clarifying the policy on pre-booked trips:

“KWS will honor all eCitizen payments made before this announcement, and the revised fees will therefore apply only to new bookings made for 1st October onwards,” Prof. Kanga stated.

It is important to note that the following people do not pay park fees:

Kenyan citizen aged seventy years and older A person with disability A child aged five years and younger A tour driver, a guide, boat crew and a porter who is registered by the Tourism Regulatory Authority and is a member of a registered Association. Beach Management Units fishing boats are exempt from paying boat anchoring fees.

The new fees are as follows:

A. ACCESS FEES FOR ADULTS

The fees are per person, per 24 hours

PARKS / PACKAGES EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD) Premium Parks Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 1,500 2,025 90 50 Urban Parks / Main Reserves Nairobi National Park 1,000 1,350 80 40 Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks 1,000 1,350 80 40 Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks 800 1,100 70 40 Mt. Kenya National Park 800 1,100 70 30 Combined Packages Nairobi Package (NP, Orphanage, Safari Walk) 1,300 1,750 105 55 Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Orphanage & Safari Walk) 500 675 40 25 Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package 2,200 2,900 150 80 Tsavo East-Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package 3,000 4,000 215 115 Scenic / Low-Tier Parks Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk, Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves 500 675 50 20 Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu, Mombasa, Malindi, Kiunga and Diani Chale (Marine/Coastal) 500 675 25 15 Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks, Mwea and Tana River Primate National Reserves (Tier 2/3) 500 675 40 20 Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary (Stand-alone entry) 200 300 15 10 B. ACCESS FEES FOR STUDENTS AND CHILDREN

The Fees are per person, per 24 hours, for persons aged 5 years and above but below 18 years, or students up to 23 years with valid ID/arrangement.

PARKS / PACKAGES EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD) Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 750 1,050 45 25 Nairobi National Park 500 675 40 20 Nairobi Package (NP, Orphanage, Safari Walk) 700 950 55 20 Tsavo East, Tsavo West, Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks 500 675 40 20 Mt. Kenya National Park 400 550 35 15 Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk, Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves 250 350 25 10 Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks, Mwea and Tana River Primate National Reserves 250 350 20 10 Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary 200 300 15 10

(a) Camping Fees

PARKS EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD) Adult Child or Student Adult Child or Student Private Camping Sites Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 500 250 700 350 All other Parks 250 200 350 250 Reservation Fees for special campsite per week in Ksh. (non-refundable) 10,000 Public Camping Sites Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 250 200 350 250 All Other Parks 200 150 300 200

(b) Water sports activities