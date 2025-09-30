The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has officially announced the implementation of its new conservation fee structure for entry into all National Parks, Reserves, and Sanctuaries, with the changes set to take effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
The revised park fees are anchored in The Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025 (Legal Notice No. 160 of 2025), which were approved by the Parliament of Kenya on September 25, 2025.
KWS Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, issued assurances to local and international visitors, clarifying the policy on pre-booked trips:
“KWS will honor all eCitizen payments made before this announcement, and the revised fees will therefore apply only to new bookings made for 1st October onwards,” Prof. Kanga stated.
It is important to note that the following people do not pay park fees:
- Kenyan citizen aged seventy years and older
- A person with disability
- A child aged five years and younger
- A tour driver, a guide, boat crew and a porter who is registered by the Tourism Regulatory Authority and is a member of a registered Association.
- Beach Management Units fishing boats are exempt from paying boat anchoring fees.
The new fees are as follows:
A. ACCESS FEES FOR ADULTS
The fees are per person, per 24 hours
The Fees are per person, per 24 hours, for persons aged 5 years and above but below 18 years, or students up to 23 years with valid ID/arrangement.
(a) Camping Fees
|PARKS
|EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.)
|RESIDENTS (Ksh.)
|NON-RESIDENT (USD)
|AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD)
|Adult
|Child or Student
|Adult
|Child or Student
|Private Camping Sites
|Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks
|500
|250
|700
|350
|All other Parks
|250
|200
|350
|250
|Reservation Fees for special campsite per week in Ksh. (non-refundable)
|10,000
|Public Camping Sites
|Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks
|250
|200
|350
|250
|All Other Parks
|200
|150
|300
|200
(b) Water sports activities
|WATER SPORTS ACTIVITY
|AMOUNT OF FEES (Ksh.)
|Annual Licensing fee inclusive of crew and guests
|240,000 for Large Business Enterprises with valid certificate of incorporation or registration and licensed by the Tourism Regulatory Authority; 120,000 for Micro and Small Business Enterprises with a valid certificate of incorporation or registration, registered under the Micro and Small Enterprise Act, Cap. 499C and licensed by the Tourism Regulatory Authority;