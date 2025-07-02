Shares

Students at the 2025 Kenya Music Festivals (KMF) are not only showcasing their artistic prowess but also actively championing the importance of insurance adoption and wealth creation. This is in line with this year’s theme Securing Lives Transformed and Wealth Created through Life, Health, and Wealth Insurance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Nairobi regionals competition at Moi Forces Academy, Nairobi County’s Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Victoria Muoka, emphasized the multifaceted role of music festivals, highlighting their importance not only for entertainment but also as a powerful medium for emotional expression, communication, and the preservation of cultural heritage across generations.

“Music is more than just entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for emotional expression, communication, and preserving our culture. These festivals showcase the incredible talent of our learners and the dedication of everyone involved in fostering creativity and teamwork,” said Muoka.

Pamela Mang’oli, Chairperson of the Kenya Music Festival’s Nairobi region further emphasized the critical importance of this year’s insurance-focused theme, especially given its alignment with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). Mang’oli highlighted that educating learners about insurance at an early stage is crucial for their future well-being and the nation’s prosperity.

“This year, the participation in the music festival has significantly increased compared to last year, especially in the junior primary section. Last year was an introduction, but now we’ve expanded from three days to five days of performances. This year’s theme is centered around insurance, and it’s incredibly important, especially in line with the CBC curriculum. Considering our parents’ income, health issues, and various challenges, introducing insurance at this stage will greatly benefit our learners and, by extension, the country’s future.”

Equity Group partnered with the 2025 Kenya Music Festival, providing a sponsorship of Ksh 25 million. The sponsorship was aimed at promoting cultural diversity, talent, and creativity, while also highlighting Equity’s commitment to empowering communities through comprehensive insurance solutions.

This year’s festival includes participants from preschools, primary schools, junior secondary schools, senior secondary schools, teacher training colleges, TVET institutions, and universities. The national festival is scheduled to take place in Meru this August.