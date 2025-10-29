Shares

Equity Bank has significantly streamlined its foreign exchange (FX) services, making transactions faster and more convenient for all customers. The bank has increased the walk-in FX transaction limit at all its branches from USD 1,000 to USD 5,000 (or equivalent in GBP, EUR, AED, and ZAR).

For years, customers needing to exchange foreign currency often faced frustratingly low transaction limits, necessitating multiple trips to the bank and consuming valuable time.

The move is designed to simplify life for a diverse range of clients, from individual travelers to business professionals. Under the previous limit, exchanging the necessary travel money meant interrupting her schedule for multiple trips to the bank. Now, she can complete her entire currency exchange in a single visit, freeing up her time.

This enhanced limit applies to a wide range of customers:

Entrepreneurs importing goods.

Expatriates managing regular foreign currency needs.

Freelancers handling international payments.

Individuals preparing for international travel.

Equity Bank’s revamped FX service ensures a seamless experience for anyone needing to exchange currency:

Exchange up to USD 5,000 (or equivalent) in one go, dramatically reducing time and effort spent on transactions.

Every Equity Bank branch is now equipped to handle these higher transactions efficiently.

The increased limit benefits both Equity Bank customers and non-customers (walk-ins) alike.

Walk-in customers only need to present their identification documents to complete the transaction.

Equity continues to offer competitive rates for all FX transactions, with the opportunity for preferential rates on larger or customized requests.

For Equity Bank exchange rates, please check out equitygroupholdings.com/eazzyfx.