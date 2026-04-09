Equity Bank has unveiled its FX Preferential Rate Solution, a digital-first platform designed to eliminate the traditional hurdles of foreign exchange.
The new solution allows customers to access and lock in rates 24/7 via the Equity Mobile App and Equity Online.
The platform uses an automated logic system to provide real-time, volume-based pricing:
- Automated Discounting: The system automatically calculates discounted rates based on the transaction value, the higher the amount, the more competitive the rate.
- Instant Execution: Customers view their tailored rate instantly and can execute the trade in real time.
- Transparency: Every transaction is assigned a unique reference number for tracking and auditing.
This launch coincides with a period of robust growth in Kenya’s financial sector. As of January 2026, the Central Bank of Kenya reported record foreign exchange reserves of $12.5 billion (providing 5.4 months of import cover). The demand for seamless FX is further driven by:
- Surging Remittances: Inflows reached $435 million in December 2025 alone.
- International Trade: Kenya’s trade volume hit Ksh. 973.6 billion in Q2 2025.
- Retail Trading: A booming market of over 100,000 active retail forex traders in the country.