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Equity Bank has unveiled its FX Preferential Rate Solution, a digital-first platform designed to eliminate the traditional hurdles of foreign exchange.

The new solution allows customers to access and lock in rates 24/7 via the Equity Mobile App and Equity Online.

The platform uses an automated logic system to provide real-time, volume-based pricing:

Automated Discounting: The system automatically calculates discounted rates based on the transaction value, the higher the amount, the more competitive the rate. Instant Execution: Customers view their tailored rate instantly and can execute the trade in real time. Transparency: Every transaction is assigned a unique reference number for tracking and auditing.

This launch coincides with a period of robust growth in Kenya’s financial sector. As of January 2026, the Central Bank of Kenya reported record foreign exchange reserves of $12.5 billion (providing 5.4 months of import cover). The demand for seamless FX is further driven by: