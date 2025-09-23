Shares

Equity Bank has defended its overall title at the 2025 Interbank Games for the third consecutive year.

The 38th edition of the games saw over 40 banks compete in more than 20 disciplines. Equity Bank clinched a haul of 11 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals under the new Olympic-style ranking system. Close contender Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) finished a distant second with 6 golds, 9 silvers, and 4 bronzes. This latest victory marks the 12th time Equity has claimed the overall title at this prestigious event.

Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) CEO Raimond Molenje lauded Equity’s performance, emphasizing that the games are about more than just medals. “We commend Equity for their outstanding performance and thank all participating banks,” he said. “These Games celebrate unity, networking, and camaraderie within the industry. Congratulations to all, you are all winners!”

Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Moses Nyabanda expressed pride in the bank’s continued dominance, highlighting the crucial role of sports in employee wellness and brand building.

“Winning for the third year in a row is more than a milestone; it’s a reflection of the commitment and resilience of our sportsmen and women, coaches, and supporting staff,” Nyabanda stated. He also hinted at plans to further integrate sports success into the bank’s brand visibility strategies and even into employees’ Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Their wins included a 11-0 rout of Access Bank in football, a commanding 32-2 netball triumph over Caritas, and an unbeaten streak of 22 games in chess.

Beyond its corporate sports achievements, Equity continues to be a major force in the development of sports in Kenya, investing millions in sponsorships and talent development. The bank currently backs six teams in various national leagues and has seen its athletes represent Kenya at continental tournaments. Looking ahead, MD Nyabanda announced ambitious plans to expand Equity’s presence in national leagues from six to at least 10 teams.