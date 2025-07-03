Shares

The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour has officially kicked off today at Ruiru Sports Club. More than fifty of Kenya’s professional golfers are taking part, sponsored by various corporates set to compete.

The eight month tour will take place in twelve courses across the country, culminating in a grand finale scheduled for February 5-8 2026 at Muthaiga Sports Club.

As part of its Ksh. 3 million sponsorship to the PGK programme, Safaricom last month announced it will be supporting four players. They are: Mutahi Kibugu (Nyeri Golf Club),Mohit Mediratta (Sigona Golf Club), Samuel Njoroge (Railways Golf Club), andMatthew Wahome (Nyali Golf & Country Club).

The four will form Safaricom’s Corporate Team, participating in both the Equator Tour events and other PGK sanctioned tournaments this season.

In addition to the Ksh. 3 million sponsorship, Safaricom will support the four professional golfers during the Equator Tour series by providing branded golf kits(polo shirts, pants, golf bags, and caps), monthly airtime, a device, and incentive cash prizes for winners in each series. The players will also receive financial literacy training.

The players will also receive weekly gym sessions, bi-monthly mental coaching, and monthly simulator-based performance analysis and data capture, enabling the players to continually track and improve their game.

“At Safaricom, we believe in creating more opportunities for young Kenyans to realise their full potential both on and off the field. Through this partnership with PGK, we are not just investing in these four exceptional golfers, but also in the future of Kenyan golf. I wish them the very best as they embark on this journey,” said PeterNdegwa, Safaricom PLC CEO.

The PGK Equator Tour forms part of the PGK’s Player Development Plan (PDP). The plan is structured with mentorship and training programmes designed to equip emerging golfers with the skills, discipline and exposure needed to thrive locally and internationally in competitive golf. The program wants to qualify a Kenyan professional golfer for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.