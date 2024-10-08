Shares

Boomplay has announced the return of BoomFest, as a nationwide tour. The first concert will begin in Nairobi at the Imaara Rooftop on Saturday, October 26th, from 4 pm until late. Attendees will be treated to live performances by Kareh B, Musa Jackadalla, Elisha Toto, Ayrosh, MC Jeff, and MC Pengle.

BoomFest is powered by Boomplay and smartphone manufacturer OPPO. The theme of the concert is Unite, Celebrate, and Embrace. This time, fans will experience an exhilarating musical mash-up of two traditional genres, Mugithi Meets Ohangla, in celebration of the rich heritage and cultural tapestry of Kenyan music.

The event will unite fans of the two genres together as well as music enthusiasts. It also promises to be an eventful night of musical explosion, immersive on-site activities, and technology showcase by OPPO, the headline sponsor.

Early Bird Tickets are currently available on Triply.co. Regular tickets are going for Ksh. 1,000 while VIP tickets are going for Ksh. 2,000. Boomplay successfully launched BoomFest, the maiden edition of its music festival asset for Africa, on April 6 this year.

Commenting on the return of BoomFest as a nationwide tour, Martha Huro, MD East Africa at Boomplay said, “The record positive feedback received after the successful introduction of the BoomFest asset to Kenya earlier this year, has necessitated an encore. BoomFest now evolves into a nationwide tour in Kenya, and what better way to continue celebrating our music and cultural heritage than highlight our rich music genres, Mugithi and Ohangla, at the first event. We are thrilled to have OPPO as the headline partner for this one-of-a-kind musical celebration.”

On her part, Fredrique Achieng, PR manager at OPPO Kenya said, “We’re excited to announce our partnership with BoomFest as OPPO Kenya introduces its latest lineup of devices, including the innovative Reno12 series, the stylish A3 series, and the powerful OPPO Pad Neo. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to celebrating music and providing technology that enhances the listening experience. We can’t wait to share these devices with the vibrant BoomFest community.”