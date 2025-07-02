Shares

Safaricom has announced that their customers can now redeem their Bonga Points to acquire biodigesters. They can also donate points to farmers across Kenya to enable them to buy biodigesters.

This new development has been enabled by a partnership with Sistema.bio. Under the banner Bonga for Biogas, the partnership seeks to empower smallholder farmers with renewable energy by turning livestock waste into clean biogas and organic fertilizer.

“This campaign aligns with our broader commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals particularly on climate action, clean energy, and reduced inequalities while also advancing our purpose of transforming lives. We believe that the Bonga for Biogas initiative will transform the lives of smallholder farmers across the country,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Sistema.bio Africa Director, Eng. Madrin Maina said the campaign amplifies the organization’s mission to unlock regenerative agriculture across Kenya and the wider African region.

“Smallholder farmers are truly the backbone of Kenya’s economy, but many still struggle to access clean, affordable energy. The ‘Bonga for Biogas’ campaign will help farmers turn waste into clean energy and improve their lives and we couldn’t ask for a better ally than Safaricom to scale this impact,” she said.

How it works

Under this campaign, customers can now:

● Redeem their Bonga Points to directly acquire biodigesters for themselves by dialing *126#98. This will help them generate clean energy on their farms.

● Donate their Bonga Points to support farmers who qualify for assistance, expanding the reach of clean energy solutions across communities.

● Organizations are invited to contribute by donating their Bonga Points to farmers in need.