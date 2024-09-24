Shares

OPPO has officially opened a new brand store at Sarit Centre, Nairobi. This expansion marks a significant milestone for OPPO, underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and innovative technology to the Kenyan market.

The opening of the Sarit Centre store coincides with the launch of OPPO A3 series, comprising the OPPO A3 and OPPO A3x. The new A3 series is designed to cater to the needs of consumers who seek style, performance, and value, these new devices offer a range of features that elevate the everyday smartphone experience.

OPPO A3 is available in three colour finishes, Starlight White, Sparkle Black, and Starry Purple, while the OPPO A3x comes in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue. Both the Sparkle Black and Nebula Red models have been crafted with the OPPO Glow process, giving them a stunning shimmering appearance and reducing the fingerprint appearance at the back of the phone.

Speaking at the store opening, Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya said, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Kenya with the opening of our new exclusive brand store at Sarit Centre. To celebrate the opening of the new store and the launch of the OPPO A3 series, we shall have exclusive opening week gifts to all our consumers who purchase any OPPO devices at our new Sarit Centre brand store. The promotion shall run from 20th September 2024 to 27th September 2024.”

OPPO A3 specifications

Network technology: GSM/CDMA/HSPA/LTE

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.2 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels

OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo), ColorOS 5

Chipset: Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 4GB

Main camera: Single rear camera set-up 16 MP

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set-up 8 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0, OTG

Battery: Li-Ion 3400 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Knight Black, Soybean Meal, Stardust Silver, Garnet Red

OPPO A3x specifications

Network technology: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1604 pixels

OS: Android 14, ColorOS 14

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Internal storage: 64GB, 128GB

RAM: 4GB

Main camera: Dual rear camera set-up 8 MP (wide)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set-up 5 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

Battery type: 5100 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Sparkle Black, Starlight White, Starry Purple