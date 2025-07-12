Shares

Kenchic PLC has announced the launch of its branded Kenchic Butcheries to expand access to quality meat products in various parts of the country.

The new Kenchic Mtaani neighbourhood butchery concept is located in residential and high-footfall areas, including Rongai, Utawala, Syokimau, Thika, Karen, Eldoret, and Narok. The outlets offer high-quality meat products at affordable prices.

“Our priority has always been the health of our consumers and the communities we serve. The introduction of Kenchic Butcheries is our response to the growing demand for trusted, safe, and nutritious protein options in the face of rising food safety issues in the country,” said Jim Tozer, Managing Director, Kenchic.

At Kenchic Mtaani butcheries, customers will find a range of Halaal-certified chicken and beef. The company plans to introduce other meat products that include goat, lamb and fish. The company has guaranteed that all its meats products at the butcheries will be fully traceable from their farms.