Kenchic a producer of high-quality poultry products, is commemorating its 40th anniversary of operations with a launch campaign, staff celebrations, and stakeholder engagements. Over the past 40 years, the company has set the standard in poultry production and also fostered lasting partnerships with stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

A key part of Kenchic’s success is its partnership with over 30,000 small-scale farmers across Kenya. These partnerships have enabled Kenchic to deliver high-quality poultry products and also contributed to building livelihoods and supporting the rural economy.

As part of its vision for the future, Kenchic continues to explore new opportunities in the food sector. The company’s recent venture into the beef industry with the launch of Kenbeef reflects its commitment to diversifying its product offerings while maintaining the same high standards of quality and ethical farming that have defined its poultry business.

Speaking at the 40th commemoration ceremony, Jim Tozer, Managing Director of Kenchic said, “As we celebrate this milestone, we are not only looking back at our accomplishments but also looking ahead to the future. Food safety remains a top priority for Kenchic, especially as we face the growing global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This crisis requires urgent attention, and at Kenchic, we are committed to doing things the right way, prioritizing product safety and the health of our consumers over quick profits.”

“At Kenchic, we believe in the power of local farming. While the temptation to import cheaper chicken exists, we remain committed to supporting our local farmers and ensuring that we produce right here in Kenya. Local production is critical to the sustainability of our economy and food security. The opportunities for growth in the food sector are immense, especially as we look to meet the growing demand for nutritious, high-quality protein across Kenya and beyond,” Tozer added.