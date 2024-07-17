Shares

The Kenchic Mastercook Chef’s cooking competition is searching for Kenya’s next great professional and amateur chefs to be featured in its upcoming reality TV cooking competition. The show is looking for twenty contestants who will compete for the chance to be named ‘Kenyan Mastercook’ and win a Ksh 129,250 (USD 1,000) cash prize.

Preliminaries will be hosted in Mombasa on July 20th and on July 27th in Nairobi and you can apply to audition HERE.

The competition is focused on bringing African cuisine, culture, and talent to the global limelight, and is open to contestants from all walks of life. The show is scheduled for filming from August to November 2024, with plans to air the first episode of the series in December. The show will be aired on Diamond TV in Zambia, YTV in Botswana, and 3KTV in Zimbabwe, while also being available on YouTube.

Over the course of 13 episodes, competitors will tackle a variety of challenges including fine dining, bush cooking, Kenyan food, and the mystery box challenge. The various challenges are designed to test an array of skills chefs must master, to earn the title of ‘Kenyan Mastercook.’ Finalists from each Mastercook competition across Africa will later compete for the title of the ultimate ‘African Mastercook.’

After hosting five successful seasons in Zambia, the competition is now expanding and has chosen Kenya as the next host for its series. Season five winners of the Mastercook competition from Zambia include Fanny Ngulube, who won the amateur category, and Moses Iluki, who took home the top prize in the professional category.

The competition is being powered by Kenchic, a producer of high-quality chicken and beef products, and supported in association with Nederburg.