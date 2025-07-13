Shares

In many parts of Kenya, accessing quality healthcare remains a significant hurdle, particularly for women who often prioritize their families’ health over their own. The high cost, long distances to facilities, and an intimidating healthcare system mean that many women only visit a hospital when a child is sick, while their own ailments go unchecked for years. This silent health crisis is now being addressed by a powerful and effective solution: community-based free medical camps, with the M-PESA Foundation at the forefront.

Community medical camps have emerged as a vital bridge to healthcare, bringing services directly to the people in accessible locations like schools and community centers. These initiatives break down the barriers of cost and distance, creating a welcoming environment that encourages residents, especially women, to seek medical attention. The impact is profound, with studies showing that a majority of women in rural areas receive their first-ever screenings for conditions like cervical cancer, hypertension, and diabetes at these camps.

Recognizing this critical need, the M-PESA Foundation has significantly scaled up its commitment to community health. The Foundation has announced a Ksh. 254 million investment for the third phase of its nationwide medical camp program, which has already impacted over 160,000 people since its launch in 2023. This brings the Foundation’s total investment in the program to Ksh. 377 million, demonstrating a deep-seated commitment to transforming lives through improved health outcomes.

“Health is one of our key pillars at the Foundation,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairperson of the M-PESA Foundation. “We have increased our investment given the demand for care and the impact that we have seen in the last two phases. Our purpose is to transform lives, and we believe that together with our partners and the county governments, we will be able to address medical needs that concern our communities.”

The third phase of the program will cover 30 counties over the next 11 months. Recent camps in Homa Bay, Busia, Kilifi, Kajiado, and Embu counties have already provided crucial services to thousands. In Homa Bay and Busia alone, over 6,500 residents received free medical care, including malaria screening, family planning services, and treatment for chronic illnesses.

A key strength of the M-PESA Foundation’s initiative lies in its strategic partnerships. Collaborations with County Governments, Zuri Health, and Lions Sight First Eye Hospital ensure a wide range of services are available. A crucial addition has been the partnership with the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), which provides specialized care and assessments for persons with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity in healthcare delivery.

The services offered are comprehensive and tailored to community needs. They include women’s health consultations, cancer screenings, prenatal and antenatal checkups, child health clinics, eye and dental care, and general consultations. Beyond immediate treatment, the camps focus on long-term well-being. In several counties, the Foundation has distributed Mama Packs containing essential items for new mothers and their babies to promote maternal and child health. Furthermore, in a move to ensure continuity of care, a number of patients at each camp are registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA) and receive a one-year medical cover.

Innovation is also at the heart of the program. The integration of telemedicine, in partnership with Zuri Health, allows patients to have follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months after a camp. This is particularly vital for managing chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, ensuring that the benefits of the camp extend far beyond a single day.

By bringing specialists, diagnostics, and treatment directly to the grassroots, the M-PESA Foundation is doing more than just providing free medical services. It is restoring dignity, enabling early detection of life-threatening conditions, and empowering communities with the knowledge and resources to lead healthier lives, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards a healthier Kenya.