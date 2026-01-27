Shares

The M-Pesa Foundation has officially handed over Ksh. 69 million worth of newly constructed and equipped facilities to Mumbi Primary School in Nyandarua County. This major infrastructure overhaul is part of a broader mission to elevate educational standards through the Citizens of the Future program.

The comprehensive project replaced dilapidated and condemned structures with modern facilities, including:

Academic & Tech: 16 classrooms, a library, and an ICT center.

Administration & Events: A new administration block and a multipurpose hall.

Dining & Hygiene: A kitchen/dining hall, plus dedicated 16-door pit latrines for both boys and girls, and a 4-door facility for staff.

Security: A newly constructed school gate.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa emphasized that quality infrastructure is a critical “enabling factor” for academic success. This initiative falls under the Citizens of the Future program—a five-year, nationwide project launched last year with ambitious goals:

School Rehabilitation: Targeting over 500 schools across all 47 counties.

Tech & Training: Enhancing ICT skills for teachers in 600+ institutions.

Scholarships: Supporting 10,000+ students in secondary and tertiary education.

Mumbi Primary Headteacher David Gachomba noted that the school previously struggled with low enrollment and poor morale due to unsafe buildings. Since the completion of the new facilities, the school has already seen:

Improved Academic Performance: A direct result of the more conducive learning environment. Higher Enrollment: Expected growth in student intake this term.

To date, Safaricom’s foundations have invested a total of KES 132 million into education-focused projects within Nyandarua County alone.