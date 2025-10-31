Shares

Safaricom, through the M-PESA Foundation, has unveiled a major new education program, “Citizens of the Future,” backed by an initial investment of about Ksh. 30 billion over the next five years.

The initiative aims to dramatically improve education and training outcomes across Kenya by focusing on infrastructure upgrades, teacher skilling in ICT, and providing scholarships.

The “Citizens of the Future” program will target over 600 institutions nationwide with the following objectives:

Infrastructure & Technology: Develop model “Schools of the Future” featuring modern, sustainable infrastructure, integrated technology, and a focus on inclusivity for learners with special needs.

Digital Skills: Enhance teacher training in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) across the participating institutions.

Scholarships: Award scholarships to over 10,000 students in senior secondary and tertiary institutions.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa emphasized that the program consolidates existing efforts to bridge educational gaps through innovation. “We are consolidating our initiatives to ease access to education from early learning to technical and vocational training,” he stated.

This investment comes as Kenya’s education system, despite receiving Ksh. 628.6 billion (20.7% of national revenue) in the 2023/24 financial year, still grapples with challenges like inadequate funding and a lack of teaching materials needed to prepare students for the digital age. The government actively seeks synergies with the private sector to strengthen resources and capacity.

M-PESA Foundation Chairman Nicholas Nganga highlighted the goal of transformation: “We are going beyond supplementing education to transforming it,” he said, noting that adopting technology will equip learners and teachers to navigate a world that demands adaptability.

This initiative marks a milestone as Safaricom celebrates its 25th anniversary. Trustee Michael Joseph noted the project aligns with the company’s purpose to transform lives. “Our objective is to enable every region have a model institution that not only trains for academic excellence, but to mould future-ready learners through digital integration,” he added.

This new commitment builds on the foundations’ previous investments of over Ksh. 29 billion, which have already impacted more than 4 million learners in Kenya.

How to nominate an institution in Citizens of the Future

Kenyans are invited to nominate a learning institution of their choice over the next month via the official website: citizenofthefuture.org. Deserving schools will be shortlisted based on a set criteria to determine the beneficiaries.