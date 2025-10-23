Shares

Safaricom is marking its Silver Jubilee, celebrating 25 years since its official launch on October 23, 2000. What began as a pioneering mobile service provider has evolved into a technology company

“Today, we are not only celebrating 25 years of existence, but we are also celebrating 25 years of connecting and transforming the lives of millions of Kenyans and across the region,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC. “From the first mobile call made on our network in 2000 to becoming a key driver of Kenya’s digital economy, our story has been one of innovation, inclusion, and impact. We are deeply grateful to our customers who have walked this incredible journey of success with us. As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving digital transformation, supporting enterprise, and empowering communities to thrive in a connected world.”

Safaricom has recently hit a historic milestone: surpassing 50 million customers on its mobile network in Kenya.

The company’s most revolutionary achievement, M-PESA, has redefined financial services. With over 35 million active customers, M-PESA has been a key driver of economic growth, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship in the region. It is celebrating 18 years of existence this year.

Safaricom has also heavily invested in its network infrastructure. The rollout of 5G technology has positioned Kenya as a regional leader in digital innovation.

The commitment to growth saw Safaricom expand beyond Kenya, launching operations in Ethiopia in 2022. By extending innovations like M-PESA into Ethiopia, the company is contributing to that nation’s digital and financial inclusion agenda. By August 2025, Safaricom Ethiopia had grown to over 10 million customers.

Safaricom continues to invest heavily in communities through the M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom Foundation. These initiatives support programs in health, education, and environmental conservation, positively impacting millions and reaffirming the company’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth.