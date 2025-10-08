Shares

The M-PESA Foundation today launched Phase 2 of its integrated fistula surgery and medical camp at the Migori County Referral Hospital. The intensive two-week exercise aims to provide free corrective surgery and comprehensive care to women and girls in the region.

The camp is in collaboration with the Flying Doctors Society of Kenya (FDSA), AMREF Health Africa in Kenya, and the Migori County Government.

The camp seeks to treat at least 200 additional women. This builds on the success of the initial phase, which has already provided care to over 700 women across counties including Kisii, Bungoma, Nyeri, and Kilifi.

Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairman of the M-PESA Foundation, urged local communities to participate actively. “Let us encourage as many women as possible from our and the neighbouring counties to seek treatment and related integration support, to enable them to live a life free of pain and out of isolation,” he stated.

Obstetric fistula, often caused by prolonged labor and prevalent in early pregnancies, affects an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 women worldwide annually, leading to incontinence and severe social segregation.

This partnership is crucial given the national shortage of care. Ministry of Health data shows that only 10 dedicated fistula repair facilities exist countrywide, attending to an estimated 3,000 cases annually. This lack of dedicated theatre facilities and specialized care means many patients go without treatment, creating a substantial backlog.

Dr. Meshack Ndirangu, Country Director, Amref Health Africa in Kenya, emphasized the broader impact: “This is more than a medical intervention. It is a journey of restoration: of health, hope, and humanity. Together, we are building a system that will enable every woman to heal and reclaim her dignity.”

Ms. Tanya Nduati, CEO of FDSA, echoed this sentiment: “Obstetric fistula robs women of their dignity and place in society. This partnership is allowing us to restore hope and transform lives, one surgery at a time.”

The camp is part of the M-PESA Foundation’s 15th-anniversary celebrations of impact. The initiative falls under the Foundation’s health pillar, which seeks to improve Access to quality Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Adolescent, and Child Health (RMNCAH) services and boost health infrastructure across Kenya.