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Kenya faces a significant maternal health hurdle with an estimated 120,000 women living with untreated obstetric fistula. This crisis is fueled by a shortage of specialized surgeons, delays in emergency obstetric care, and deep-seated social stigma.

In a direct response to this burden, a recent medical camp at Murang’a County Referral Hospital provided life-changing interventions for hundreds of women and girls.

The week-long initiative mobilized 449 patients, offering a comprehensive care package that included:

Corrective Surgery: For severe cases of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF).

Screening & Counseling: Addressing both physical symptoms and the psychological toll of the condition.

Physiotherapy: Supporting long-term recovery and physical rehabilitation.

According to VVF nurse and trainer Christine Muthengi, some patients had suffered in isolation since as far back as 1991. The physical symptoms, chronic incontinence and a resultant foul smell, often lead to:

Spousal Abandonment: Many women are left by their partners due to the condition.

Social Withdrawal: Years of hiding to avoid public shame.

Misdiagnosis: Lack of awareness leads many to delay seeking help, even in regions like Murang’a that boast a 96% skilled birth attendance rate.

“No woman should have to suffer in silence. The transformation this surgery brings to a woman’s dignity and future is profound.” Patricia Ithau, Trustee, M-Pesa Foundation

Christine Muthengi, a Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) nurse and trainer, at the Murang’a camp. VVF nurse and trainer Christine Muthengi attends to patients during triage at the fistula medical camp in Murang’a.

The camp was made possible through a multi-sectoral collaboration:

Funders: M-Pesa Foundation (investing Ksh. 8.1 million in this camp).

Government: Ministry of Health and Murang’a County Government.

Clinical Partners: Flying Doctors and Amref Health Africa.

This effort is part of a larger Ksh. 213 million commitment by the M-Pesa Foundation, which has already enabled over 1,500 women across high-burden counties to access treatment and reintegrate into society.