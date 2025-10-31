Shares

Safaricom, through M-PESA Foundation has launched the comprehensive “Citizens of the Future” initiative, backed by a Ksh. 30 billion investment. The company intends to revolutionize education and training outcomes across Kenya over the next five years.

Kenyans are invited to nominate deserving public learning institutions to benefit from this major upgrade program.

How to submit a nomination for a school

Submission Channel: All nominations must be made as a written submission through the official program website citizenofthefuture.org Submission Deadline: The current submission period for nominations runs until 2359hrs on December 31, 2025.

What the Schools of the Future invests in

The program aims to create “Schools of the Future” by enhancing learning environments with modern, sustainable infrastructure, integrated with technology. The upgrades focus on two main categories:

Category Infrastructure Components Main School Infrastructure Classrooms, ICT Hubs (for digital skilling), Science Labs, Administration Blocks, Libraries, and external Enclosures (gates and fences). Supportive Infrastructure Multipurpose Halls, Dormitories, Kitchens, and Ablution Facilities (WASH facilities).

Eligibility and selection Process