Safaricom, through M-PESA Foundation has launched the comprehensive “Citizens of the Future” initiative, backed by a Ksh. 30 billion investment. The company intends to revolutionize education and training outcomes across Kenya over the next five years.
Kenyans are invited to nominate deserving public learning institutions to benefit from this major upgrade program.
How to submit a nomination for a school
- Submission Channel: All nominations must be made as a written submission through the official program website citizenofthefuture.org
- Submission Deadline: The current submission period for nominations runs until 2359hrs on December 31, 2025.
What the Schools of the Future invests in
The program aims to create “Schools of the Future” by enhancing learning environments with modern, sustainable infrastructure, integrated with technology. The upgrades focus on two main categories:
|Category
|Infrastructure Components
|Main School Infrastructure
|Classrooms, ICT Hubs (for digital skilling), Science Labs, Administration Blocks, Libraries, and external Enclosures (gates and fences).
|Supportive Infrastructure
|Multipurpose Halls, Dormitories, Kitchens, and Ablution Facilities (WASH facilities).
Eligibility and selection Process
- Nominated schools must demonstrate need, show potential for digital readiness and ICT integration, and exhibit strong community ownership and partnership commitment from local stakeholders. The school must also emphasize inclusivity for learners with special needs.
- After the submission period closes, the M-PESA Foundation will conduct a review process (eligibility verification, technical appraisal, and site visits) expected to take 30 to 60 days.
- Successful participants will be contacted by the Foundation within 90 days after the close of the submission deadline.