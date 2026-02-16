Shares

The M-Pesa Foundation has officially broken ground on a Tuition Complex at Garissa University. The Ksh. 272.9 million project is designed to enhance learning outcomes for over 5,000 students.

The complex will feature:

Fully equipped science and ICT laboratories, faculty offices, and specialized examination and conference spaces.

The entire complex will be powered by solar energy and integrated with advanced water harvesting systems.

A dedicated Safaricom Innovation & Entrepreneurship Centre will be built to foster skills-based education, encouraging students to transition from learners to job creators.

“Education has the power to transform lives if learners are given an opportunity to access quality facilities,” said Esther Koimett, Chair of M-PESA Holdings Company Limited. “Through our ‘Citizens of the Future’ programme, we are committed to constructing and equipping institutions across all 47 counties.”

The development at Garissa University is part of a broader, nationwide strategy by the M-Pesa Foundation to bridge the gap between classroom theory and market demand.

Under the Citizens of the Future initiative, the Foundation is expanding its footprint across several key institutions:

University of Embu: Launching a new ICT center this week under the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) program.

Maseno University: Establishment of a modern ICT Centre.

Tangaza University: Development of a new nursing school in Nairobi.

This initiative is paired with a massive scholarship commitment, aiming to provide over 10,000 scholarships within five years for students in TVETs and senior secondary schools.

Beyond infrastructure, the Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations are focusing on human capital. The Safaricom Foundation TVET Programme already supports over 1,000 students in vocational centers like Waithaka, Ahero, and Wiyumiririe. Meanwhile, the Wezesha Vijana Programme is targeting vulnerable youth in Nairobi, Isiolo, and Marsabit with critical digital and technical skills.

The Digital Skills Program is also upskilling educators. Roughly 35 Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs), including Machakos, Egoji, and Eregi, are receiving upgrades to ensure teachers are digitally literate.

Safaricom Foundation and M-PESA Foundation have invested a total of Ksh. 912 million into 58 projects across Garissa County, spanning the sectors of education, health, and livelihoods.