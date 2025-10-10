Shares

The M-Pesa Foundation is set to build a modern innovation hub at Maseno University with an investment of KES 120 million. This project is designed to boost digital literacy and skills, directly benefiting over 27,000 students at the institution.

The Foundation will be responsible for both the construction and equipping of the new hub. The facility is designed to serve as a center for technology, business, and research. Key features of the hub will include:

Two computer laboratories furnished with 323 computers, 3 printers, and 7 projectors.

A dedicated specialized ICT laboratory.

Start-up pods and two business incubation centres.

Two collaboration and ideation spaces to foster creativity and teamwork.

A growth, research, and E-Learning centre.

Two lecture rooms, two seminar rooms, reception areas, and twelve offices.

John Ohaga, Trustee of the M-Pesa Foundation, highlighted the strategic importance of this investment.

“This investment will go a long way in fostering digital learning outcomes at the institution as we mould our learners to be future-ready for the job and skills market,” said Ohaga.

He further noted Safaricom’s commitment, through its Foundations, as a key investor in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The M-Pesa Foundation also runs a scholarship programme focused on upskilling vulnerable youth, with digital literacy as a core component.

“We expect that the groundbreaking here will facilitate learning outcomes for students from here and beyond,” he added.

The investment at Maseno University is part of a larger ongoing commitment by Safaricom and its Foundations to support skills development and youth empowerment across Kenya.

The company’s Foundations are actively backing various TVET programmes: