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The 20th annual African Banker Awards took center stage at the Kempinski Hotel in Brazzaville, honoring the financial behemoths, institutions, and individuals driving economic transformation across the continent. Held on the sidelines of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings, the anniversary gala celebrated a resilient African banking sector determined to anchor the continent’s economic sovereignty.

Kenya consolidated its reputation as East Africa’s financial powerhouse and tech hub by walking away with two highly competitive trophies: SME Bank of the Year and Fintech of the Year.

1. Co-operative Bank of Kenya wins SME Bank of the Year

In a category stacked with top-tier continental contenders, including Equity Group (Kenya), GCB Bank (Ghana), and the Uganda Development Bank, Co-operative Bank of Kenya emerged victorious as the 2026 SME Bank of the Year.

The award recognizes Co-op Bank’s institutional dedication to SMEs, which form the backbone of Kenya’s economy. Over the past year, the bank has aggressively scaled its support for local enterprises through credit facilities, digitized supply-chain financing, and tailored business advisory services.

2. Ziidi Trader scoops Fintech of the Year

Ziidi Trader, a collaborating between Safaricom and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), claimed the prestigious Fintech of the Year award.

Beating out heavyweights like Nala and Valu, Ziidi Trader was recognized for its pioneering digital solutions designed to bridge liquidity gaps and formalize trade finance. The win highlights how Kenyan financial technology continues to evolve beyond basic mobile money transfers into highly sophisticated, exchange-integrated ecosystems that democratize market access for traders.

Beyond East Africa, the 2026 awards reflected a banking landscape marked by growth, infrastructure funding, and strategic leadership:

Bank of the Year: Pan-African banking giant Ecobank clinched the top institutional honor, validating its strong return to massive profitability, expanded regional footprint, and robust dividend payouts to shareholders.

African Banker of the Year: Serge Ekué , President of the West African Development Bank (BOAD), took home the coveted award for his exemplary leadership in regional development finance and cross-border economic integration.

AFAWA Bank of the Year: Democratic Republic of Congo’s Rawbank SA won the flagship Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa award, beating out Kenya’s NCBA Bank PLC and Tanzania’s CRDB Bank. Rawbank was recognized for its decade-long “Lady’s First” program, which has radically reduced the gender financing gap in the DRC.

Rawbank was recognized for its decade-long “Lady’s First” program, which has radically reduced the gender financing gap in the DRC. Sustainable Bank of the Year: Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI) was honored for embedding green finance and inclusive industrial advancement into its core operations.

DFI of the Year: Afreximbank was crowned the top Development Finance Institution for its unmatched role in shielding African trade from external economic shocks.

Full of 2026 African Banker Awards winners

Institutional & Category Awards

Bank of the Year: Ecobank

SME Bank of the Year: Co-operative Bank of Kenya

Fintech of the Year: Ziidi Trader (in partnership with the Nairobi Securities Exchange)

AFAWA Bank of the Year: Rawbank (DRC)

Sustainable Bank of the Year: Bank of Industry (Nigeria)

DFI of the Year: Afreximbank

Regional Bank of the Year Winners

East Africa: CRDB Bank (Tanzania)

West Africa: GCB Bank PLC (Ghana)

Central Africa: Trust Merchant Bank (DRC)

North Africa: Bank of Africa (Morocco)

Individual & Leadership Awards

African Banker of the Year: Serge Ekué (President, West African Development Bank – BOAD)

Central Bank Governor of the Year: André Wameso (Governor, Central Bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo – BCC)

Finance Minister of the Year: Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane (Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zambia)

African Banker Icon: Paulo Gomes (Chairman, Orango Investment Corporation)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Henri-Claude Oyima (Chairman of the Board of Directors, BGFIBank Group)

Deal of the Year Awards