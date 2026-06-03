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Nairobi City County has officially launched a public awareness campaign alongside a six-month compliance window, allowing property owners to regularise unapproved yet structurally sound developments without facing penalties. The grace period is set to run until December 2026.

The initiative, introduced under the Nairobi City County Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments Regulations, 2025, was unveiled by Patrick Mbogo, the County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning.

According to Patrick Analo, the Chief Officer for Urban Development and Planning, this program offers a unique opportunity to secure land ownership, protect property rights, and improve overall urban planning and infrastructure across the city.

Areas covered by the program

The regularisation exercise applies to a wide range of property and planning matters, including:

Land Use: Extensions or changes of existing land use.

Land Management: Subdivision and amalgamation of land parcels.

Permits: Building plan approvals and occupation certificates.

Tenure: Lease renewals.

Application process and exemptions

The County Urban Planning Department has urged developers to submit whatever documentation they currently possess. The department will guide applicants through any missing requirements. Structures that meet the necessary standards will be granted conditional approvals before receiving official Certificates of Compliance.

However, the county made it clear that certain properties are strictly excluded from this amnesty.