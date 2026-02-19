Shares

Residents of Nairobi will soon face a new charge on their monthly water bills as the County Government moves to overhaul waste management across the city.

Governor Johnson Sakaja announced that a conservancy fee will be integrated into the billing system of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC). The move follows a formal agreement with the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) to allow for the consolidated billing.

According to the Governor, the primary goal of the new levy is to provide a sustainable funding stream for the city’s sanitation and waste management services. The revenue generated will be specifically earmarked for:

Fleet Modernization: Purchasing new garbage collection trucks and repairing the existing aging fleet.

Service Delivery: Improving the frequency and efficiency of waste collection in both residential and commercial zones.

Waste Infrastructure: Funding the maintenance of the city’s waste disposal sites and supporting long-term recycling initiatives.

The conservancy fee will appear as a separate line item on the standard water bill. By attaching the fee to water usage, the county aims to ensure a higher collection rate and a more predictable budget for environmental services.

“This is about shared responsibility,” Sakaja noted during the announcement. “To have a clean city, we must have a reliable way to fund the equipment and personnel required to manage our waste.”

The announcement has sparked a mix of reactions from residents. While some acknowledge the need for better waste management given the city’s growing garbage problem, others have expressed concern over the rising cost of living, noting that this fee adds to an already heavy burden of taxes and utility costs.

The County Government is expected to release further details regarding the exact amount to be charged and the official commencement date for the new billing structure in the coming weeks.