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With over 80% of our electricity generated from clean, renewable sources, Kenya is a shining beacon of what a climate-conscious grid looks like.

As the country’s peak electricity demand reaches unprecedented highs, surpassing 2,444 MW, the strain on Kenya Power’s transmission network has never been more apparent. However, a modern solution exists i.e. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The challenge with Kenya’s brilliant energy mix is a matter of timing and stability:

Geothermal plants run beautifully 24/7. However, late at night when the country goes to sleep, demand plummets, and that clean energy goes to waste (a process called curtailment).

Wind and solar are highly variable. When a cloud passes over a massive solar farm in Garissa or the winds shift in Lake Turkana, the national grid experiences sudden, violent dips in frequency.

Historically, Kenya Power has had to rely on expensive, polluting thermal (diesel) generators to quickly ramp up and plug these gaps during evening peak hours.

Enter BESS. Large-scale battery banks can swallow excess power when it’s abundant and inject it back into the grid in milliseconds when demand spikes or a transmission line falters.

Battery storage is no longer a futuristic concept for Kenya; the transition is actively underway.

KenGen recently commissioned its first operational 1.16 megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS facility at its headquarters in Nairobi. Designed to power its modular data center, this installation serves as a live, highly successful proof-of-concept for utilities.

KenGen is advancing a massive 200 MWh BESS initiative , with an initial 100 MW phase funded by the World Bank. Set to integrate into the grid over the coming years, this project specifically aims to catch variable renewable energy and systematically reduce nationwide power outages.

The Ministry of Energy and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have paved the way, stipulating that new intermittent wind and solar projects must incorporate battery storage components. Furthermore, the National Energy Policy (2025–2034) firmly embeds smart-grid technology and storage as core pillars for the nation’s economic future.

The BESS Benefit What it Means for Kenya Grid Stabilization Rapid frequency regulation to catch voltage drops before they cause national blackouts. Lower Bills Eliminates the need to switch on expensive thermal diesel plants during peak evening hours (6 PM – 10 PM). Reduced Transmission Losses BESS can act as Virtual Power Lines, storing power locally in regions like Western Kenya or the Coast where transmission lines face heavy congestion. E-Mobility Readiness Provides the sturdy infrastructure needed to support the explosive 400% growth of electric vehicles (EVs) on Kenyan roads.

The economic implications of a BESS-backed grid are many and for local manufacturers, it means an end to the expensive requirement of maintaining private diesel generators. For the tech sector it signals that Kenya is ready to host data securely with uninterrupted power.