Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (Kenya Power) has released its unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending December 31, 2025, recording a net profit of Ksh. 10.40 billion. This represents a 4.3% increase compared to the Ksh. 9.97 billion net profit reported during the same period in 2024.

This follows a significant turnaround in the previous financial year when net profits rose from Ksh. 319 million (2023) to nearly Ksh. 10 billion (2024).

Revenue from electricity sales grew by 6.9%, rising from Ksh. 107.42 billion in 2024 to Ksh. 114.87 billion in 2025. According to the company, this growth was driven by a 10.5% increase in unit sales (reaching 6,086 GWh) and improved distribution efficiency, which rose from 76.35% to 77.97%.

However, the cost of sales also increased to Ksh. 76.70 billion, up from Ksh. 71.37 billion. This was largely attributed to a Ksh. 5.33 billion rise in power purchase costs, necessitated by higher national electricity demand. Operating expenses grew by Ksh. 1.43 billion, totaling Ksh. 25.16 billion, due to higher depreciation charges and provisions for credit losses.

Following a major Ksh. 13 billion reduction in 2024, attributed to the strengthening of the Kenya Shilling, finance costs dropped further by Ksh. 492 million in 2025. The company cited scheduled loan repayments and a 6% reduction in total borrowings as the primary drivers of this decline.

The company’s total assets were valued at Ksh. 397.02 billion as of December 31, 2025, while shareholders’ equity increased to Ksh. 118.18 billion from Ksh. 109.34 billion in the prior year.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Ksh. 0.30 per ordinary share. This is an increase from the Ksh. 0.20 interim dividend declared for the period ending December 2024. The dividend is scheduled for payment on March 27, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 23, 2026.

Kenya Power financial summary (Half-Year Ended Dec 31)