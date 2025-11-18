Kenya Power has announced that it has awarded contracts worth Ksh.. 3.5 billion to businesses owned by youth, women, and people living with disabilities (PWDs) in the financial year ended June 30, 2025.
This figure represents a 470% increase compared to the Ksh. 614 million awarded to these special categories in the previous financial year (2023/24). The 2024/25 performance is the highest in the last eight years. The tenders were given through the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) framework.
“Last year, we were intentional in meeting and sensitizing the youth, women and PWDs about procurement opportunities that exist for them within the Company. Our efforts have led to these impressive results,” said Dr. John Ngeno, Kenya Power’s General Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics.
The AGPO Framework mandates that all public entities set aside 30 per cent of their annual procurement budget for these designated groups.
The Ksh. 3.5 billion was distributed as follows:
|Category
|Value Awarded
|Youth-owned enterprises
|Ksh. 2.2 billion
|Women-owned businesses
|Ksh. 1.25 billion
|PWDs-owned businesses
|Ksh. 66.7 million
Moving forward, Kenya Power is focused on enhancing participation, particularly for PWDs, who currently lag behind the other groups.
Dr. Ngeno outlined the Company’s next steps:
- Accelerated Sensitization and Training: Expanding outreach forums to include step-by-step guidance on the bidding process.
- Targeted PWD Engagement: Using forums to obtain direct feedback from PWDs on challenges to tailor specific solutions.
- Financial Linkages: Continuing to collaborate with financial institutions to facilitate access to funding for the interest groups.
- Internal Support: Conducting internal sensitization across all user departments to dedicate common user items for AGPO groups and ensuring prompt payment to boost their cash flows and reinforce sustainable supply chain practices.