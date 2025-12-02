Shares

Kenya Power has announced that all new electricity connection applications from individuals and businesses be submitted exclusively online.

Effective this week, all prospective customers must apply through the Company’s self-service portal: selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public.

Consequently, Kenya Power will cease receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls immediately.

Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will continue to be engaged directly by Kenya Power officials on-site during the project implementation.

Over the last three years, Kenya Power has managed a significant volume of new connection requests, receiving a total of 807,804 applications, averaging over 269,000 annually. By digitizing this high-volume process, the Company aims to:

Reduce turnaround times for connections.

Increase overall transparency in the application journey.

Make electricity access more convenient for all Kenyans.

“Digitization is central to Kenya Power’s transformation agenda,” said Eng. (Dr.) Joseph Siror, Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO. “By streamlining how customers apply for electricity, we are not only improving efficiency but also building a modern utility that is responsive, inclusive, and transparent.”

Dr. (Eng.) Siror also highlighted the security benefits of the new system: “This shift is also a commitment to faster, smarter, and more transparent service for every Kenyan. We have had instances where rogue individuals present themselves as Kenya Power staff and unsuspecting customers lose money. Through this new system, we are confident that such cases will significantly reduce. We are putting the power of access directly into the hands of our customers and we are ready to walk this journey with them.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Kenya Power has deployed its Business Development teams across the country. These teams will actively guide customers through the digital platforms, providing assistance to those who may require help with the new application channels.