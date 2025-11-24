Shares

Kenya Power has initiated the nationwide deployment of a new meter reading technology, Optical Character Recognition (OCR). It is aimed at significantly improving the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of meter data collection and subsequent customer billing.

The new OCR-based system revolutionizes the traditional process by eliminating the need for meter readers to manually type in meter numbers and readings. Instead, it allows for the high-accuracy scanning of the meter’s display, automatically capturing the necessary data.

“Technology is a cornerstone of our business, and we are continuously seeking ways to enhance billing accuracy, particularly in meter reading,” said Richard Wida, Kenya Power’s Commercial Cycle Manager. “With the OCR system, the meter reader simply scans the meter, and the system automatically captures the readings. This critical change will save time and effectively eliminate the human error associated with manual data entry.”

The rollout follows a successful six-month pilot program conducted in Nairobi starting in March 2025. The OCR technology is now being implemented across all eight of the Company’s regions.

Kenya Power intends to use the OCR system for reading approximately 1.8 million postpaid meters. These are the crucial meters requiring monthly manual reading submission for accurate billing.

“The OCR technology marks a significant milestone in Kenya Power’s digital transformation strategy, through which we are committed to strengthening service delivery and enhancing the customer experience,” Mr. Wida added.

The OCR system complements other digital tools Kenya Power has already deployed to streamline operations and improve service:

Self-Service Platforms: The Mypower App and USSD Code *977# allow postpaid customers to submit their own meter readings for accurate billing.

Smart Metering: The Company has deployed smart meters for large power, SME, and selected domestic customers. These meters enable two-way communication, supporting remote reading and automated disconnections/reconnections.

Looking ahead, Kenya Power plans to extend the benefits of this technology to its customers. “In the future, we aim to integrate OCR functionality into our self-reading platforms. This will allow our customers to enjoy the convenience of meter reading with minimal chance of error, further enhancing the customer experience,” concluded Mr. Wida.