M-Pesa Foundation has announced that it will invest Ksh. 254 million in the third phase of its medical camp programme. The programme, which was launched in 2023, has impacted over 160,000 people across 47 counties.

Phase three of the programme will see the Foundation hold medical camps across 30 counties over the next 11 months. As part of this phase, M-PESA Foundation has already conducted medical camps in Kajiado and Embu counties, where more than 5,000 people benefitted from free medical services. These include women’s health consultations, cancer screening, prenatal clinics, antenatal checkups and child clinics. Other services include eye care consultations, dental screenings and general doctor consultations.

“Health is one of our key pillars at the Foundation. We have increased our investment given the demand for care and impact that we have seen in the last two phases. Our purpose is to transform lives, and we believe that together with our partners and the county governments, we will be able to address medical needs that concern our communities,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairman, M-Pesa Foundation.

The medical camps are implemented in partnership with Zuri Health, Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital and Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), which has come on board to provide specialized care for persons with disabilities (PWDs) ensuring that there is inclusion in healthcare. The camps also integrate telemedicine technology to cater to patients who need specialsed treatment and medical advice.

In the first phase, the Foundation held 35 camps across 35 counties, benefitting more than 60,000 people. The second phase of the camps saw 40 camps held in 39 counties, transforming more than 100,000 lives through free medical services.

With the commencement of the third phase, the Foundation has so far invested Ksh. 377 million in its medical camp programme.