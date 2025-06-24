Shares

M-PESA Foundation recently hosted a free medical camp in Kilifi County, at Bamba Primary School, Ganze Sub County. It was hosted in partnership with Zuri Health, Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), and Lion Sight First Eye Hospital.

Some of the main health issues being addressed were non-communicable diseases. They included high blood pressure and diabetes, one of the county’s main health challenges. The patients received free medication, screenings, treatments, and referrals for those needing specialist care.

The Foundation also distributed 100 mama packs at Bamba Sub County Hospital, containing essentials for mothers and babies, to enhance maternal and child health.

“Health is one of the key pillars for M-Pesa Foundation, and one of our initiatives under this pillar is free medical camps, where we take critical medical services closer to the community. By integrating technology, we can support patients even after the camps end, with follow-up care for conditions like hypertension and diabetes,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairman, M-Pesa Foundation.

Other services offered at the camp included eye care consultations, breast and cervical cancer screening, fistula screening, and general doctor consultations. Persons with disabilities also received specialized care, courtesy of KISE.

A key feature of the programme is the integration of mobile health technology, enabling patients to receive follow-up consultations with qualified doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.

This is the fifth medical camp in the third phase of the medical camps programme, which was launched in March 2025, targeting 30 counties. M-Pesa Foundation announced that it will invest Ksh. 254 million in the third phase of its medical camp programme. M-PESA Foundation has already conducted medical camps in Kajiado and Embu counties.