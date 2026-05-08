Shares

There is a girl at the centre of this case.

Seventeen.

In pain.

Bleeding.

Afraid.

She went to a clinic for help. She was arrested instead.

Removed from a hospital bed, made to sign a statement, subjected to a forced medical examination, and detained when she should have been healing. Before we debate statutes and sections, we must sit with this: a child seeking care was treated as a criminal.

This is not just a legal issue. It is a public health crisis in slow motion.

In Kenya, unsafe abortion remains a significant contributor to maternal illness and death. Studies have estimated that hundreds of thousands of women and girls seek care each year for complications related to unsafe abortions, with many requiring urgent medical attention. When healthcare spaces become sites of surveillance and punishment, people stop seeking care. Or they come too late.

Post-abortion care is emergency treatment. It prevents infection, severe bleeding, and death. But if patients fear arrest, and providers fear prosecution, that care becomes delayed, denied, or dangerously hidden.

The consequences are not theoretical.

Complications escalate.

Maternal deaths rise.

Healthcare workers hesitate.

This is how systems fail quietly, one decision at a time.

Kenya’s legal framework is not as rigid as its enforcement sometimes suggests. Article 26(4) of the Constitution allows abortion under specific circumstances, particularly where the life or health of the mother is at risk. The Health Act guarantees the right to emergency medical treatment.

Yet there is a persistent and dangerous gap between what the law permits and how it is applied.

That gap creates confusion.

It enables arbitrary arrests.

It punishes both patients and providers acting within, or close to, the bounds of the law. Legal ambiguity should not translate into human suffering.

We can acknowledge that the law places limits while still asking harder questions about enforcement. Why are patients being arrested from hospital beds? Why are healthcare providers treated as suspects for offering post-abortion care? Why does seeking treatment expose a minor to detention instead of protection?

These are not abstract questions. They shape real decisions in real time. A girl in pain deciding whether to seek help.

A clinician deciding whether to intervene.

A system that should protect, hesitating at the point of care.

What happened in this case is not just about legality. It is about the kind of society we are building. One where healthcare is safe and accessible, or one where it is conditional, risky, and policed.

No child should have to choose between her health and her freedom. No healthcare provider should have to choose between their duty and their safety.

If the law is to serve justice, it must be clear, humane, and aligned with lived realities. Otherwise, it becomes something else entirely: a barrier to care.

Somewhere right now, another girl is in pain, weighing her options in silence. What she decides may depend on whether care still feels like care.

Purple Diva is a Kenyan writer and poet whose work explores justice, care, and the lived realities of women and marginalized communities.