Shares

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMSA) has issued a significant weather advisory, warning citizens of a sharp increase in rainfall intensity across several parts of the country. According to Heavy Rainfall Advisory No. 5 of 2026, the deluge is expected to begin today, May 8th, and persist through at least May 14th, 2026.

Meteorologists indicate that several regions, including the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, will experience rainfall exceeding 20mm within a 24-hour period.

The weather system is expected to follow a specific trajectory over the coming week:

Initial Phase (May 8 – 9): Rainfall will intensify over the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, as well as the Southeastern Lowlands.

The Peak (May 10 – 13): The intensity is expected to reach its highest point during this window, spreading further into the Northwestern sector.

Gradual Tapering (May 14 onward): While the heavy downpours are expected to decrease in intensity after the 14th, rain will likely continue in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands.

The advisory identifies over 30 counties of concern. Residents in the following areas are urged to remain vigilant:

Lake Victoria Basin & Western Kenya: Migori, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, and Vihiga.

Rift Valley: West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, and Narok.

Central Highlands & Nairobi: Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, and Nairobi.

Expanding Reach: Portions of Turkana, Samburu, Kajiado, and Machakos.

The KMSA has highlighted several life-threatening risks associated with this weather pattern. Flash floods and general flooding are highly probable in low-lying areas and urban centers where drainage may be overwhelmed.

Of particular concern is the risk of landslides along the steep slopes of the Aberdare Ranges and Mt. Kenya. The saturated soil in these hilly regions becomes increasingly unstable during prolonged heavy rain. Additionally, the public is warned of lightning strikes and significantly reduced visibility on the roads, which may hamper travel.

Safety recommendations

To mitigate the impact of the storms, authorities have released the following safety guidelines: