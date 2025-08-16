The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory, with significant rain expected to intensify and affect various parts of the country from August 17 to August 19, 2025. The advisory, issued on August 15, warns of potential flash floods, poor visibility, and strong winds.
The rainfall, which began in the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of the Rift, is forecast to spread to the Highlands East of the Rift Valley. A progressive reduction in rainfall is anticipated starting August 20. The advisory also notes that strong southerly winds of more than 25 knots (12.9 m/s) are expected to continue along the Eastern Coast.
The following counties are under the advisory: Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Nakuru, Baringo, Samburu, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Turkana, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi.
Residents in these areas are strongly advised to be on high alert for flash floods. Instructions include avoiding driving, wading, or walking through floodwaters and refraining from seeking shelter under trees or near grilled windows due to the risk of lightning strikes. The advisory warns that strong winds may cause roofs to be blown off, trees to be uprooted, and structural damage to occur.