The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a Moderate to Heavy rainfall advisory, warning of sustained downpours exceeding 20mm within 24 hours across several regions. The advisory, effective from the afternoon of February 25, is expected to remain in place until 9:00 pm on March 3, 2026.

While heavy rains are currently being experienced in various parts of the country, the intensity is expected to spread into parts of Northeastern Kenya between February 25 and February 28.

Starting March 1, the department projects a decrease in rainfall intensity for the following areas:

Southeastern lowlands

The Coastal region

Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi)

However, residents in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley should remain vigilant, as heavy rainfall is expected to persist in these regions until the end of the advisory period on March 3.

The advisory covers a broad range of counties across the country, including but not limited to:

Western & Rift Valley: Migori, Nyamira, Bugoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Kajiado.

Nyanza: Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii.

Central & Highlands: Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Meru, Nairobi, Tharaka-Nithi.

Coast & Eastern: Machakos, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, and parts of Isiolo, Marsabit, and Garissa.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has urged residents in the mentioned areas to exercise extreme caution: