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The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (Kenya Power) has officially invited bids for the procurement of prepaid meters and circuit breakers. The move marks a critical transition in the Ksh. 19.37 billion Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP), shifting focus from infrastructure development to commercial integration.

The tender, issued under international competitive bidding rules, seeks to supply single-phase prepaid meters and miniature circuit breakers. These components are essential for the downstream phase of KOSAP, a World Bank-backed initiative designed to bring electricity to 14 frontier counties where the national grid is currently uneconomical.

Targeted regions include Turkana, Garissa, and Lamu, where sparse populations and challenging terrain have historically left communities in the dark. By installing prepaid meters, Kenya Power aims to create a sustainable billing ecosystem that allows residents to manage their consumption while ensuring the utility can collect revenue efficiently in areas where manual meter reading is logistically impossible.

The procurement follows a flurry of activity in early 2024, which saw the government award Ksh. 10 billion in contracts for the construction of 113 solar-powered mini-grids. These grids are designed to power not only homes but also critical public infrastructure, including schools, health clinics, and administrative offices.

To date, the KOSAP program has already made significant inroads, distributing over 170,000 standalone solar home systems and reaching nearly one million people. The current tender adds the final commercial layer, ensuring that the electricity generated by these new mini-grids can be properly metered and managed.

For KPLC, the move toward prepaid solar integration is also a financial necessity. The utility currently carries roughly Ksh. 30 billion in receivables tied to rural electrification projects. By utilizing prepaid technology in decentralized systems, KPLC can mitigate the risk of further debt while supporting the national goal of 100% electricity access.

While Kenya’s electricity access rate has climbed to 75% over the last decade, reaching the final 25% remains the most complex challenge. KOSAP is viewed as the primary vehicle for reaching these underserved populations.

Potential bidders are required to provide a minimum bid security of Ksh. 5.3 million (approximately $40,400). The deadline for the submission of bids is set for June 16, 2026.

The project is being implemented as a joint effort between the Ministry of Energy, KPLC, and the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), signaling a unified push toward a solar-powered future for Kenya’s northern and coastal frontiers.