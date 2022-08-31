Shares

Kenya Power has announced that from 1st September 2022, a myriad of its services can only be paid through authorized channels. The purchase of prepaid tokens, payment of postpaid bills and payment for new connections will only be made via M-PESA, authorized banks and via USSD.

The following are the authorized partners for payments to Kenya Power

Description Channel Service Absa Bank Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Citi Bank Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Cooperative Bank Of Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Post paid Family Bank Limited Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Equity Bank Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Absa Bank Kenya Plc Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid I&M Bank Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Ncba Bank Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Postbank Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid & New Connections Safaricom Plc Paybill No. 888899 New Connections Safaricom Plc Paybill No. 888888 Postpaid Safaricom Plc Paybill No. 888880 Prepaid payments Stanbic Bank Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid National Bank Of Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Dtb Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid Kcb Bank Kenya Bank network/Bank Agencies Postpaid

How to pay your prepaid electricity bill with M-PESA

Select Pay Bill from the M-PESA menu.

2. Enter the Kenya Power business number 888880 for pre-paid.

3. Enter your Kenya Power account number.

4. Enter the amount you wish to pay which should be between Ksh.100 and Kshs.35,000.

5. Enter your M-PESA PIN.

6. Confirm that all details are correct.

7. M-PESA HAKIKISHA, You will get a notification with the intended recipient’s name e.g. Pay Kenya Power KSh1,000 for Account 0100 xxxx xxxx x Press 1 within 20 seconds to STOP this transaction. To stop a wrong transaction, Enter 1 and press Send within 20 seconds. Pressing Cancel will complete the transaction.

8. You will receive a confirmation SMS from M-PESA.

9. You will receive an SMS from Kenya Power with a generated prepaid token valid for your meter. Key in the 16 digit number sent to you by Kenya Power on your token device.

How to pay your postpaid electricity bill with M-PESA

Select Pay Bill from the M-PESA menu.

2. Enter the Kenya Power business number 888888 for postpaid.

3. Enter your Kenya Power account number.

4. Enter the amount you wish to pay which should be between Ksh.100 and Kshs.35,000.

5. Enter your M-PESA PIN.

6. Confirm that all details are correct.

7. M-PESA HAKIKISHA, You will get a notification with the intended recipient’s name e.g. Pay Kenya Power KSh1,000 for Account 0100 xxxx xxxx x Press 1 within 20 seconds to STOP this transaction. To stop a wrong transaction, Enter 1 and press Send within 20 seconds. Pressing Cancel will complete the transaction.

8. You will receive a confirmation SMS from M-PESA.

How to pay your postpaid & prepaid electricity bill with Safaricom Bonga Points

Dial *126# and select Lipa na Bonga Points Select Paybill Enter Business number 888888 for postpaid and 888880 for pre-paid Enter account/meter number Enter amount you want to pay Confirm details of payment Enter M-PESA PIN to complete the payment You will receive a confirmation SMS from M-PESA. You will receive an SMS from Kenya Power with a generated prepaid token valid for your meter. Key in the 16 digit number sent to you by Kenya Power on your token device.

Customers can also pay for services through Kenya Power banking halls countrywide. They can also purchase tokens or pay their bills via USSD code *977#.

According to the company, no other third-party agent is authorised to offer the services above on behalf of KPLC.