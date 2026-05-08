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Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame has officially joined the Supreme Court of Kenya, restoring the apex court to its full constitutional strength. In a swearing-in ceremony held at State House on Thursday morning, May 7, 2026, President William Ruto formally appointed Warsame as the 14th judge of the country’s highest court.

The appointment fills a critical vacancy left by the late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, who passed away in December 2025. With Justice Warsame’s arrival, the Supreme Court bench is now complete, comprising Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola, William Ouko, and the newly sworn-in Justice Warsame.

Justice Warsame’s elevation to the Supreme Court marks the pinnacle of a long and distinguished judicial career. He was first appointed as a High Court judge in 2003, where he served across the Commercial, Criminal, and Judicial Review divisions. In 2012, he was promoted to the Court of Appeal, where he earned a reputation for efficient case management and a deep understanding of diverse legal areas.

His journey to the apex court followed a highly competitive and transparent recruitment process conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). In April 2026, Justice Warsame emerged as the top candidate following live-broadcast interviews that featured several prominent legal figures.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also chairs the JSC, praised the appointment, noting that Warsame’s depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience make him an ideal fit for the challenges of the Supreme Court.

The swearing-in of Justice Warsame comes amid a broader push for judicial efficiency. The JSC recently announced plans to appoint 52 new judges across various superior courts this year. This move is intended to address a persistent case backlog and ensure that the Kenyan public has faster access to justice.

As Justice Warsame takes his seat on the bench, he enters an institution tasked with navigating the nation’s most complex legal disputes and constitutional interpretations. Under the law, Supreme Court judges serve until the mandatory retirement age of 70, meaning Justice Warsame is expected to play a significant role in Kenyan law for years to come.