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What happens when you mix 1992 nostalgia, a desperate heist, and an ex-couple with zero communication skills? You get Cards On The Table, the award-winning Kenyan romantic drama-comedy that is redefining independent film distribution in East Africa.

Directed by Victor Gatonye (the visionary behind Netflix’s 40 Sticks), the film transports audiences back to Nairobi in 1992. The plot follows Jackso (Nyakundi Isaboke) and Beth (Shirleen Wangari), an ex-couple who reunite for one final job: robbing the gate collections at a massive Christmas event.

However, their plan hits a snag, not because of the security, but because of their own history. Their layers of unresolved issues and lack of communication eventually land them in police custody, turning a high-stakes robbery into a hilarious and heartfelt interrogation.

The film has become a darling of the festival circuit, boasting:

AMVCA 2026 Nomination: Best Writing.

3 Kalasha Award Nominations.

3 Alma Film Festival Wins: Including Best Cinematographer (Jim Bishop), Best Supporting Actor (Mufasa Poet), and Best Cast Ensemble.

The stellar cast is rounded out by Murunyu Duncan, creating a chemistry that critics have hailed as a highlight of modern Kenyan cinema.

Since its premiere in late 2025, the production team has bypassed traditional gatekeepers to engage in a nationwide Mini Tour. To date, the film has reached over 2,000 people physically, screening in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Embu, and Narok.

“If we don’t figure out how to distribute our films, the budding film industry might not make it,” the producers noted, emphasizing the importance of partnerships with organizations like Baraza Media Lab, Alliance Française, and various local film clubs.

Upcoming Cards On The Table screenings

Malindi (April 30th): A Destination Screening at Mwembe Resort featuring a performance by Zaituni, whose hit song Tamu is the film’s theme. Tickets

is the film’s theme. Tickets at Kikwetu Tickets.

Eldoret (May 2nd): An “Old School” themed night at Alliance Française. Tickets at Sanaa Post.

Coming Soon: Dates for Meru and Kisii, with a regional tour to Uganda and Tanzania planned for later this year.

How to watch online

For those who cannot make the physical screenings, Cards On The Table has officially entered the digital space. The film is available for streaming on all devices (TV, Laptop, Phone) for a flat fee of Ksh 250. Stream it now at: blackwellmovies.com.

You can watch the Cards On The Table trailer below: