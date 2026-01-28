Shares

Kenya’s film industry continues its vibrant streak as the highly anticipated romantic heist dramedy, Cards on the Table: A Christmas Movie, makes its debut. Produced by Blackwell Films and directed by Victor Gatonye, the film officially premiered at Century Cinemax, Garden City Mall on November 29, 2025.

Set against the nostalgic backdrop of 1992 Nairobi, the film follows the turbulent reunion of Jackso (Nyakundi Isaboke) and Beth (Shirleen Wangari). Driven by financial desperation during the holiday season, the ex-couple decides to put their differences aside to orchestrate a daring heist: robbing the gate collections at a high-profile Christmas Eve event.

However, the plan quickly unravels. Instead of a clean getaway, the pair finds themselves embroiled in a heated public argument over their past relationship. The commotion attracts the attention of the authorities, leading to their arrest. What was supposed to be a criminal masterpiece turns into a humorous and emotional interrogation led by Inspector Kip (Mufasa “Poet” Kibet).

Cards on the Table serves as a feature-length expansion of the 2024 short film 1992, which was also adapted into a successful stage play.

Shirleen Wangari, who serves as both the lead actress and the producer, noted that the film aims to capture the specific aesthetic of early 90s Kenya while exploring the complexities of “unfinished business” between former lovers. Director Victor Gatonye, known for his work on the thriller 40 Sticks and the series Kina, brings his signature visual style to this unique blend of comedy and suspense.

Where to watch

Blackwell Films has announced that the movie will be available for streaming online, allowing viewers to watch the Kenyan holiday caper from any location.

The film is accessible on all major devices, including smart TVs, laptops, and mobile phones, via the official production website: blackwellmovies.com. You can pay to stream the movie at Ksh. 250.