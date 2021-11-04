Shares

Shows on Showmax has received 22 nominations in the recently unveiled nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards, including all 5 Best TV Drama nominees.

Showmax Original Crime and Justice, bagged 3 nominations across all the TV Drama categories including Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor (Alfred Munyua) and Best Lead Actress (Sarah Hassan). In 2019, Sarah Hassan won the Kalasha Award for Best Actress In A Film for Plan B.

Showmax’s first co-production with global broadcaster CANAL+, Crime and Justice is a police procedural and legal drama that follows detective duo Makena (Hassan) and Silas (Munyua) as they investigate one-ripped-from-the-headlines case per episode.

In the Best TV Drama category Crime and Justice is nominated alongside Maisha Magic Plus’s Kina and Maisha Magic East’s Njoro Wa Uba, Pete and two-time winner Selina. This is Kina’s first and Njoro Wa Uba’s second nomination respectively in the Best TV Drama category.

Showmax is also home to all five of the TV Drama nominees for Best Lead Actress and four out of the five nominees for Best Lead Actor.

In the Best Lead Actress category, Crime and Justice’s Hassan is up against Sanaipei Tande as Nana in Kina, Aisha Mwajumlah in Pete, Jane Wambui in Njoro Wa Uba, and Riziki Ambrose in NTV’s drama series on Showmax, Pieces of Us.

In the Best Lead Actor category, Crime and Justice’s Alfred Munyua, Joe Kinyua in Njoro Wa Uba, Lucarelli Onyango in NTV’s drama series on Showmax, Pieces of Us, and George Mo in drama series Borderline on Showmax.

Pete’s Ali Shahibu is also nominated for Best Performance in a TV Comedy for his role as Sudi, where his competition includes 2019 winner Fahamu Kazungu in the title role in Nyanga Rukia on Showmax and Frank Kimani in Varshita, which is also up for Best TV Comedy.

Showmax also earned two nominations in the Best Documentary category, where Eugene Mbugua’s docu-reality series Sol Family and This Love go head-to-head.

Other nominees on Showmax are Egna (Ethiopia) and Engaito (Uganda), in the Best International Award (East Africa) category. These are MultiChoice Talent Factory short films from the Colours of Africa series that was launched in May 2021 to celebrate Africa Day.

Other nominees on Showmax are Egna (Ethiopia) and Engaito (Uganda), in the Best International Award (East Africa) category. These are MultiChoice Talent Factory short films from the Colours of Africa series that was launched in May 2021 to celebrate Africa Day.