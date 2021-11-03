Shares

The Kenya Film Commission has unveiled the nominees in various categories for the 11th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards.

Officiating the event was the Kenya Film Commission CEO, Mr. Timothy Owase who reiterated the Commission’s commitment towards ensuring that the Kalasha Awards continues to recognize and award local talent.

The Kalasha International Film and TV awards was launched 10 years ago with the aim to recognize film makers and their input in the film industry in Kenya.

The announcement of the 2021 nominees will be followed by public voting which scheduled to open on 3rd November, 2021 and close on 3rd December, 2021. The Awards ceremony has been slated for 10th December, 2021.

Public voting constitutes 30% whereas the Jury vote constitutes 70% of the total vote.

This year’s nominees are

Best Feature Film; Just In Time (Sarah Hassan & Dolabo Adeleke), Mission To Rescue (Loise Wambui), Bangarang (Robin Odongo), Lame (Joan Rispa Kiragu), and Nafsi (Reuben Odanga).

Best Short Film; Adisa (Ledama Sempele), Joy’s Garden (Ngwatilo Mawiyoo), Knock (USIU Africa), Kutu (Peter Wangugi Gitau), and Crossroads (Mumo Liku).

Best Documentary; This Love (Eugene Mbugua), Cyberbullying (Joy Kirigia), Cops and Corpses (Maurice Oniang’o), Kesho Pia Ni Siku (Ngendo Mukii), and Sol Family (Eugene Mbugua).

Best Lead Actor in a Film; Mawuli Gavor (Just In Time), Eddy Kimani (Tales Of The Accidental City), Abdalla Ahmed (Fikirini), Erick Mutura (Mwanga), and Jackiss Jacques Onyango (Teleport 2).

Best Lead Actress in a Film; Sarah Hassan (Just In Time), Davilla Teleport 2, Wakio Mzenge (Tales Of The Accidental City), Tabitha Wambui (Thinner Blood), and Kanini Edith (House Of Secrets).

Best Supporting Actor in a Film; Adam Hussein (Fikirini), Warsame Abdi (Mision To Rescue), John Ndegwa (Kutu), Raphael Kalekei (Mwanga), and Dancun Ochieng (Bangarang).

Best Supporting Actress in a Film; Stycie Wanjiru (Just In Time), Keziah Mugure (Thinner Blood), Catherine Kamau (Kutu), Mwanaharusi Mgeni (Fikirini), and Pierra Makena (Just In Time).

Best Sound Designer; Mercy Adundo (Mission To Rescue), Simon Njoroge (Kutu), Kelvin Osoo (House Of Regrets), Njuguna Ng’ang’a (Mwanga), and Karanja Kiarie (Crossroads).

Best Editor; Faith Musembi (Tales Of The Accidental City), David Waronja (Mwanga), Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time), Peter Gitau Wangugi (Kutu), and Franki Ashiruka (Joy’s Garden).

Best Light Technician; Ezekiel Andika (Sungura), Gregory Maole (Mission To Rescue), Walter Odhiambo (Adisa), Walter Odhiambo (Just In Time), and Robert Mwas Mwangi (Kutu).

Best Special Effects; Knock (Danny Skilton), Wimped (Jackline Murigi), Kiapo (Amos Mwaki), Blanda (Gladys Wanjiru), and Mission To Rescue (Philip Kesenwa and Paul Jackton).

Best Original Screenplay; Thinner Blood (I Am Rebelle), Joy’s Garden (Ngwatiloo Mawiyoo), Kutu (Peter Gitau Wangugi), Just In Time (Dolapo Adeleke), and Fikirini (Dennis Humphrey).

Best Original Score; Bangarang (Ibrahim Sidede), Rebirth (Maurice Muendo), Kutu (Noel Grass), Mwanga (David Kamau), and Crossroads (Karanja Kiarie).

Best Director of Photography; Danny Skilton (Tales Of The Accidental City), Victor Ombogo (Mission To Rescue), Ryan Tenga (Teleport), David Waronja (Mwanga), and Victor Ombogo (Just In Time).

Best Local Language Film; Rakido (Nicholas Odongo), Blanda (Jacktone Alufwani), Fikirini (Dennis Humphrey), Kutu (Peter Wangugi Gitau), and Saving Pinky Beauty (Omar Hamza).

Best Director; David Waronja (Mwanga), Ngwatilo Mawiyoo (Joy’s Garden), Mitchelle Donde and Steph Sevani (House Of Secrets), Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time), and Erik Okwaro (Fikirini).

Best Production Designer; Hatibu Kelly (Joy’s Garden), Harrison Mutinda (Mission To Rescue), Eunice Muthoni (Mwanga), Naha Manoj (Sungura), and Kevin Ndegwa (Kutu).

Valentine Zikki, Chairperson of the Kalasha Awards nomination committee noted that this year 706 entries were received, and 5 nominees per category were shortlisted.

“The vetting process this year was as thorough as in the other previous years. With the help of our 7-member Jury academy, all drawn from the film industry, we were able to narrow down to a total of 145 nominees. The Jury Members were Valentine Zikki (Kenya Actors Guild),Moses Wamalwa (Kenya Scriptwriters Guild),Emmah Kibunja ( Jambowood),Earnest Livasia (Association of Animation Artists in Kenya),Simiyu Barasa (Riverwood Ensemble),Leo Mutisya( Media Council of Kenya) and Sheila Murumba (Communication Authority of Kenya),” said Ms. Zikki.

On his part, Kenya Film Commission CEO, Mr. Timothy Owase said that the Commission remains committed to the local film industry as it continues to create avenues for local film makers to be recognized for their efforts in the industry.