Various shows on Showmax recently won an impressive seven awards at this year’s Kalasha Awards held at the KICC in Nairobi. The streaming service took over the Kalasha International Film and TV Market, Festival and Awards in style with the first-ever Showmax Podcast and Showmax Industry Mixer held at the same venue.

Hosted by Lotan, the exclusive event was attended by members of the media, actors and filmmakers. Attendees included celebrated film director Philip Karanja, Wakio Mzenge, George Mo, Enos Olik, Nick Mutuma, Shuga actor Emmanuel Ikubese, Grace Kahaki, Nini Wacera, Tosh Gitonga, Likarion Wainaina, Gathoni Mutua, Faith Kibathi, Francis Ouma, and many more.

Also in attendance was the CEO of Kenyan Film Commission Mr. Timothy Owase as well as other industry stakeholders.

Showmax’s series The Real Housewives of Nairobi Season 1 won Best TV Show at the awards. The reality series is currently the biggest Showmax Original in Kenya, having broken streaming records when Season 1 launched in February 2023, and making it to the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2023.

Crime drama Pepeta was another Showmax winner of the night at the Kalashas, clinching the coveted Best TV Drama and Best Viewers’ Choice. Based on the real-life story of Harun Rio Wathari, Pepeta follows the three intertwining stories of Junior, a 17-year-old talented footballer torn between the thrills of crime and the promises of soccer, Kepha, an unforgiving cop with a personal vendetta and Biki, an ambitious football coach determined to get Junior and his friends scouted before the barrel of the gun cuts short their dreams.

More winners on Showmax include Roast House, Best Performance in a TV Comedy for Abel Mutua, Salem, Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama for the late Charles Ouda, The Caller, Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Brenda Mwai, The Last Door for Best Documentary Feature, and Kina, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama for Ndugi Kithuku.

Speaking while unveiling Showmax’s upcoming slate in the exclusive event, Showmax GM in East Africa, Emma Gichonge, highlighted the company’s commitment to investing in the film and TV industry in Kenya noting, “Now, more than ever, Showmax is in a unique position to deliver not only diverse, award-winning local content but also hit international titles from the world’s best studios like HBO and Universal as well as the world’s biggest sport, the Premier League, right in your pocket, all at unbeatable prices.”